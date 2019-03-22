Woburn teacher accused of having drugs at school placed on leave

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Woburn school teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into allegations that they had drugs on them on school property, officials said.

Woburn Superintendent of Schools Matthew Crowley was alerted on March 13 that the staff member, whose name was not released, had been the focus of a misconduct allegation. Following an investigation, the school uncovered alleged drug possession of school property.

In a statement, Crowley stressed, “This matter did not involve students and there is no reason to believe that any pupils were placed in the way of harm as a result of this misconduct.”

“Due to the fact that this is an ongoing investigation involving a personnel issue, we are not at liberty to discuss any further details,” Crowley’s statement read. “However please know that we take allegations of any alleged wrongdoing seriously, and our priority is always on providing students with a safe and appropriate educational environment.”

After a Woburn police investigation, Crowley said the situation was determined to be an administrative/employment matter.

