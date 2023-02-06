WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) -

Schools will reopen in Woburn Monday morning after the School Committee and the Woburn Teachers Association reached a tentative agreement on a new successor contract for teachers and paraprofessionals.

The news comes after the city’s public schools were shut down for all of last week after the teachers union agreed to strike.

Under the agreement, teachers salaries will increase 13.75 percent over 4 years. Paraprofessionals will receive a 40 percent pay raise over the same pay period.

In a statement, the committee and Mayor Scott Galvin said “The agreement provides educators with a fair contract that also aligns with the best interests of the district and residents of Woburn. Most important, Woburn Public Schools will be able to resume providing a high-quality education to our 4,200 students.”

The statement went on to say, “Mayor Galvin and the School Committee recognize that these negotiations have been lengthy and time-consuming, and wish to thank the community for its patience and understanding.”

The teachers agreed to pay $225,000 to the city for money lost over the last week on top of the $100,000 in fines levied by the state after union members ignored the court orders to return to the classroom.

“We conceded, we decided that the more important thing was to go to school,” said WTA President Barbara Locke.

Full contract details are expected to be released to the public on Monday.

