WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Woburn Teachers Association has authorized a strike beginning Monday if a deal on a new contract is not reached.

The educators say they want better pay and smaller class sizes, among other requests.

The mayor says the city has been negotiating with the association for more than a year.

The city hopes to meet with the teachers association Sunday morning.

