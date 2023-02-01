WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Woburn teachers could face thousands of dollars in fines after continuing a strike despite a legal order to return to the classroom.

The city is asking a judge to fine the teachers $50,000 a day with an increase of $10,000 per day that they continue to strike. A hearing on that is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday as students stay home for the third day in a row.

The teachers association and the school committee are working out details on a new contract, prompting school officials to turn to the courts after negotiations hit an impasse.

The judge assigned to the case issued a ruling late Monday night ordering teachers back to the classroom. The Woburn Teachers Association will find out Wednesday afternoon if they will face any fines for what is considered an illegal strike.

“We are getting back offers that are unreasonable,” said Mayor Scott Galvin after Tuesday’s negotiations.

Despite the continued strike, representatives from both sides said progress was made on Tuesday, starting with the city agreeing to negotiate the salaries of teachers and paraprofessionals as one total package.

Mayor Galvin says the city has a deal on the deal on the table for paraprofessionals that is in excess of 40 percent over the three years. The mayor also increased his offer for teacher salaries to a 10.75 percent raise over the next three years, which the WTA agreed to.

“We came down to his cost of living adjustment, which was 10.75,” said WTA President Barbara Locke. “We don’t know why they just stopped negotiating.”

Teacher strikes are against the law in Massachusetts. When a judge Tuesday asked the WTA why they continue strike when the court ordered them back to work, they said its the city that continues to cancel school.

“These children are out of school and we didn’t want that,” Locke said.

Negotiations between the WTA and the city are set to resume Wednesday morning ay Joyce Middle School

Although school is canceled, free lunches will be available at Woburn Public Schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

