WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents and teachers in Woburn came together Monday night pleading for a pause in a redistricting decision that could close a local elementary school.

People gathered outside a school committee meeting at Joyce Middle School with signs with phrases such as “Save Our School” and “Keep North Woburn Students in North Woburn Schools” on them. The administration opened the floor to the public to discuss the five redistricting options on the table, as the district is running out of space at almost all of its elementary schools.

If a decision isn’t made now, there’s chances of continued hallway learning, moving programs to other schools, and losing libraries. Many parents and teachers were upset about the option that would open an early childhood education program, but close Linscott-Rumford Elementary School.

“Being the smallest school in Woburn, many of us cannot help but think that we’re an easy target and our needs are not being considered,” one person said at the meeting.

“Yet here we are, just 11 days after the five options were made public, and just three days away from a potentially life-altering vote for many students, families, and teachers. A total of just two weeks. Is that reasonable? So please, I urge you to table a final vote,” another said.

There will be another meeting on Thursday to discuss the matter further.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)