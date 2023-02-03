WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Woburn teachers were back on the picket line Friday, gathering outside Woburn City Hall on day five of their ongoing strike amid contract negotiations.

Teachers also headed to Beacon Hill where they shouted their demands on the steps of the State House. Teachers then went inside looking for support from lawmakers, though they found most were not there on this Friday afternoon.

The teachers say they hope to be back in the classroom as soon as Monday. But they still have to work out a new contract deal.

Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin has said, deal or no deal, he wants teachers back in the classroom either way.

Though they haven’t reached an agreement, parties said Thursday night they’ve made progress toward a deal.

Strikes are illegal among public employees in Massachusetts. A superior court judge ruled on Wednesday that the Woburn Teachers Association would have to pay daily fines beginning at $40,000. The fine amount will increase by $5,000 per-day for each day that teachers remain on strike.

Woburn city officials said the average teacher salary in Woburn schools is about $85,000. Teacher and paraprofessional pay have been among topics of debate to date in contract negotiations, with teachers pushing for higher compensation.

