WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Woburn teachers are set to rally for raises Monday afternoon amid contract negotiations.

The teachers are fighting for increased learning time, educator-led professional development, and better compensation.

The rally kicks off at 3 p.m. at Joyce Middle School.

