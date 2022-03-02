WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Woburn woman says she plans to buy a house after recently winning a $4 million prize on an instant ticket game.

Nancy Larue opted to receive her “Diamonds 50X” prize in the form of a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Larue purchased her winning ticket at Jack’s Variety on Main Street.

The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

