Wolfeboro, NH woman accused of driving impaired with child passenger

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A Wolfeboro, New Hampshire woman is facing an aggravated driving while intoxicated charge after police say she was caught impaired behind the wheel with a child passenger on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of an intoxicated woman on Bay Street about 4:45 p.m. arrested Jennifer Combes, 31, on a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated (passenger under the age of 16 years old).

Combes was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned June 12.

