Wolfeboro, NH woman arrested for DUI after driving on snowmobile trail

Courtesy Wolfeboro, New Hampshire Police Department.

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing a second impaired driving charge after police say they found her driving on a snowmobile trail in Wolfeboro on Thursday.

Peggy Williams was arrested on the snowmobile trail at the corner of Cotton Valley and Cotton Mountain roads around 7 p.m. on charges of driving while intoxicated, subsequent offense, conduct after an accident, and operating after a suspension, according to Wolfeboro police.

She was released on a hand summons at Huggins Hospital and is due in court Jan. 29.

 

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending