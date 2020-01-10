Wolfeboro, NH woman arrested for DUI after driving on snowmobile trail

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing a second impaired driving charge after police say they found her driving on a snowmobile trail in Wolfeboro on Thursday.

Peggy Williams was arrested on the snowmobile trail at the corner of Cotton Valley and Cotton Mountain roads around 7 p.m. on charges of driving while intoxicated, subsequent offense, conduct after an accident, and operating after a suspension, according to Wolfeboro police.

She was released on a hand summons at Huggins Hospital and is due in court Jan. 29.

