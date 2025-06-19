BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two people were found dead at a Brockton home Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

At around 5:43 p.m., Brockton police responded to 643 North Main St. after a man found his son and his son’s girlfriend dead inside, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

Emergency crews found 18-year-old Yoraily Santos on the kitchen floor with multiple gunshot wounds, the office said in a statement.

They then found 22-year-old Starli Roa Taveras with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the DA said. A gun was found close by.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Investigators determined the two were the only ones inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, the DA said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

