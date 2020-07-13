Woman, 2 children hospitalized after car veers off highway in Plainville, crashes in woods

PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman and two children were taken to the hospital after the car they were riding in veered off the highway in Plainville and crashed in the woods on Monday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a rollover crash with entrapment on the southbound side of Interstate 495 near Route 1 around 10:30 a.m. found a mangled Honda CRV resting next to a large tree, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, a 47-year-old Franklin woman, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. Her name has not been released.

Two children, ages 3 and 5, were also hospitalized. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Video from Sky7 HD showed debris scattered all over the side of the highway.

One lane of traffic was blocked as crews worked to clear the wreckage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

