BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued a woman and two children from an apartment building that caught on fire in Boston’s South End on Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire just after 8 a.m. found heavy flames coming from a four-story brick building at 68 West Newton St.

First responders used a ladder to rescue a woman and two children from a top-floor balcony.

The fire has since been put out.

The cause remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

Heavy fire knocked down. Firefighters rescued a woman and 2 children from the top floor balcony. pic.twitter.com/X4xsVGYqwq — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 2, 2020

At approximately 8:05 heavy fire from a floor 4 story brick occupied apartment at 68 West Newton Sy. The south end. A second alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/nYrJKf3CKS — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 2, 2020

