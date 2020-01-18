Woman, 3 children hospitalized after crash in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after a car crash in Easton Friday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a crash on Belmont Street around 10 p.m. found two cars that had collided near Stonehill College, fire officials said.

A 46-year-old woman was flown to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

Her children, ages 10, 9 and 7, were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The other driver was not injured.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)