Woman, 5 kids injured when vehicle crashes into tree in Sudbury

SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman and five kids were injured when a vehicle crashed into a tree in Sudbury Friday.

Crews responding to the area of 39 Old Garrison Road about 2:59 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident found six people in the car, a mother and five children ranging in age from 1 to 12 years old.

All occupants were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

