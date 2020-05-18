Woman, 5-year-old boy drown in home of ex-Red Sox outfielder

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2012, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Carl Crawford watches his three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during a baseball game in Boston. The Red Sox have traded first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, pitcher Josh Beckett and Crawford to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a nine-player deal. The trade was officially announced on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2012. The nine-player swap is the largest for the Dodgers since they moved to Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)

HOUSTON (AP/WHDH) — A 5-year-old boy and a woman drowned in the backyard pool of former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers player Carl Crawford’s Houston home, according to reports.

Houston police were called about 2:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported drowning at a north Houston home that property and business records list as belonging to Crawford, The Houston Chronicle reports.

Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva told the paper that the boy was swimming in the pool when he began to have trouble breathing, and the woman jumped in to save him. Both were unresponsive when police arrived and later declared dead at a hospital, Silva said.

No further details were immediately available.

The police department did not immediately respond Sunday to a request for comment from the The Associated Press. Contact information for Crawford could not be immediately found.

Crawford, 38, is a Houston native and was a four-time All-Star outfielder who last played in the major leagues in 2016 with the Dodgers.

He was a high school star set to attend Nebraska for football. He instead chose baseball and played for Tampa Bay, Boston and the Dodgers.

Known for his speed, Crawford was a Gold Glove outfielder who led the American League four times in stolen bases and four times in triples.

