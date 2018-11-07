Woman, 89, fatally struck by car in Turners Falls

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WHDH) — An elderly woman died Tuesday morning after she was hit by a car while crossing the street in Turners Falls, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Millers Falls Road and Edward Avenue around 7:40 a.m. found an 89-year-old woman in the road, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The woman, identified as Charity E. Lehman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no details released on the driver involved in the crash.

Massachusetts State Police and Montague police are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)