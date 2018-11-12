Woman accidentally shoots self during hunting trip

DANBY, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say a woman returning home from a hunting trip accidentally shot herself during the opening weekend for riffle season.

Police said 46-year-old Linda Alexander, of Bellows, Falls, Vermont, was removing her hunting rifle from her car in Danbury on Sunday. She grasped the muzzle end of the rifle, which was sitting on the back seat of her truck.

But it appears a buckle from some clothing was entangled in the trigger guard. Police said when she moved the rifle, the buckle came in contact with the trigger mechanism, discharged, and struck her in the abdomen.

Alexander was taken to a hospital and was expected to make a full recovery.