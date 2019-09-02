PENN HILLS, Pa. (WHDH) — Police in Pennsylvania are continuing to search for a 2-year-old girl who her alleged abductor said was sold by her father for $10,000.

Allegheny County police officers responding to a report of a possible child abduction in Penn Hills around 5 p.m. Saturday met with Nalani Johnson’s biological father, who said that a woman had fled with his toddler in a car, according to authorities.

The Child Abduction Response Team issued an Amber Alert as officers began their search for the alleged abductor and Johnson, who they believe drove to Monroeville.

Officers soon found the alleged abductor, Sharena Islam Nancy, and her car, police said.

Nancy told police that Johnson’s father had asked her to take his daughter to an unnamed individual 20 minutes from a gas station in Monroeville along Route 22, according to court documents attained by Action News 4.

He allegedly told Nancy that he had sold Johnson for $10,000.

Nancy then told the officers that she met with a person with a silver SUV with out-of-state plates and gave the girl to that person, the documents read.

She was taken to Allegheny County Jail and charged with kidnapping, interference with custody of children, and concealment of whereabouts of a child.

Authorities are continuing their search for Johnson, who has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, skirt with floral design and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact authorities.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)