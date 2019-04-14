Woman accused of assaulting 6 police officers, paramedic at TD Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 32-year-old Vermont woman is facing a slew of criminal charges after authorities say she assaulted police officers, paramedics and TD Garden staff Saturday night.

Officers were called around 9 p.m. to escort an unruly man and woman from the premises. They were able to remove the man without incident, however, when officers attempted to remove Stephanie Lavoie, she resisted, according to police.

Lavoie quickly became combative, kicking, spitting and biting officers and event staff as they wrestled her out of the building, police say.

Officers struggled to subdue her, falling several times before they were able to restrain her with a stretcher.

Lavoie was then taken to the police station where she refused booking by throwing a cup of water on the booking officer.

She is set to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on several charges of assault and battery on emergency crews, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

