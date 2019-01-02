Woman accused of assaulting police officers, paramedic at Wareham motel

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old East Wareham woman is facing a slew of criminal charges after authorities say she kicked two police officers and a paramedic during an altercation at a motel early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of an injured person at the Rosewood Motel around 2:30 a.m. encountered Brandierose Woodard, who required transport to the hospital following a disturbance, according to the Wareham Police Department.

Woodard grew combative, kicking a paramedic and police officer in the face before kicking a second officer in the groin, authorities said.

Woodard was subsequently arrested and charged with three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery on ambulance personnel, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

She was slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Wareham District Court.

