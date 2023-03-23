LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who Lynn police say attacked and bit officers at a rooming house before being repeatedly punched in the face and pepper-sprayed is set to face a judge Thursday, one day after officials released body camera video showing her violent arrest.

A use-of-force investigation is underway into the arrest of Jessica Wagle, 39, who will be arraigned in Lynn District Court on charges including assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, according to police.

The release of the 8-minute body camera video, which was posted to the department’s Facebook account, came after witness video was posted online that showed an officer repeatedly punching Wagle in the face while she struggled and resisted arrest.

WARNING THIS VIDEO IS GRAPHIC

One of the officers also said she reached for his weapon during the arrest.

The longer video shows two officers repeatedly asking Wagle to leave the room she was standing in before attempting to physically remove her. She can also be seen struggling and resisting arrest as officers attempted to take her to the ground.

In a statement, Mayor Jared Nicholson said, “We take these incidents very seriously and the Lynn Police Department is conducting a thorough use-of-force investigation, as protocol requires. We are committed to providing full transparency in this investigation.”

A woman who witnessed the incident said it was shocking and she doesn’t think the police needed to be as violent as they were.

“People that live here are citizens, we are civilians, we are not cockroaches in the street where people can just terrorize us and abuse us,” she said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)