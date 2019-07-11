Woman accused of bashing victim with hammer, spraying her with bleach in Littleton

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Newton woman is facing an attempted murder charge after police say she bashed another woman in the head with a hammer and sprayed bleach on her during a violent attack in Littleton Wednesday evening.

Officers responding to a reported assault on Green Needles Road about 6 p.m. arrested Asia Dotten-Jiles on charges of attempted murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after determining she had hit another woman in the head with a hammer before spraying her with a spray bottle containing bleach, according to Littleton Police Chief Matthew Pinard.

She was later found hiding in a nearby home, where she had showered and decontaminated herself from the pepper spray that the victim used to defend herself.

Dotten-Jiles was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail pending her arraignment Thursday in Ayer District Court.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to Nashoba Valley Medical Center to be evaluated.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

