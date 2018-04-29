BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CNN) – Police said a woman beat and stabbed her 90-year-old mother to death during an argument at a senior living facility in Pennsylvania.

Sung Hee Kim, 63, of South Korea, was charged with murder.

Officers were called to the Charter Arms apartments just before 6 a.m. Saturday. Kim called 911 and said, “I killed a woman. I killed my mother,” according to an affidavit.

Police responded and found Kim’s 90-year-old mother, Chung Sook Kim, face down on the floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The affidavit stated Kim admitted to police that during the argument, she began “striking her mother about the head and stabbing her mother in the face.”

Police found a broken picture frame and a ceramic plate covered in blood.

Kim is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Institute with bail.

