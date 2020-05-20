Woman accused of beating wife to death with wine chiller

(WHDH) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 48-year-old woman who allegedly beat her 32-year-old wife to death with a cylindrical wine chiller on Sunday.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, of Brick Township, New Jersey, is wanted on charges including murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive female at a residence on Creek Road found the lifeless body of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus in an upstairs bedroom, authorities said in a news release.

A post-mortem examination on Monday revealed that the manner of the victim’s death was a homicide.

“The investigation further revealed that a cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine was utilized in the commission of the murder,” authorities said.

Investigators are said to have later determined that Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus did, in fact, cause her wife’s death.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Ken Steinberg of the Brick Township Police Department at 732-262-1113 or Detective John Carroll of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 732-929-4760.

