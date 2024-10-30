NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was arrested in New Bedford Tuesday for allegedly driving under the influence while children were in the vehicle, police said

At around 2:30 p.m., Rebecca Shing, 34, of Somerset, was pulled over for driving a minivan erratically on Route 140 South, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Four children and one other adult were in the minivan, which had a school bus license plate, police said.

Shing was taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and four counts of child endangerment while operating under the influence of alcohol.

Troopers took Shing to the State Police Dartmouth Barracks for booking, police said.

