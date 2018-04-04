MANSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - The Mansfield Police Department arrested a driver after a woman called 911 to report her driving erratically.

Officials said that the caller observed a Ford Explorer driving erratically down Reservoir Street in Norton before continuing on South Main Street in Mansfield toward Interstate 495 Tuesday morning.

The woman said the driver was swerving in the road, drove onto a lawn, and eventually crashed into a guardrail and stopped before reaching the highway.

The operator of the car faces several charges, including operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating with a suspended license, open container and marked lanes violation.

