QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) – A woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly hit the owner of a tow lot with her impounded car as she tried to drive away without paying Wednesday.

Talithaan Weekes was arrested after Roger Bearde, owner Bearde & Sons Towing in Quincy, said she hit him while speeding out of his tow yard. Bearde said Weekes walked right past him, key in hand, got into her Honda and backed out, swiping him in the hand and leg as she left.

“I go, ‘Hey, miss, you gotta come inside here,’” he said. “She doesn’t even acknowledge me, jumps in the car, boom, backs up, boom, hits me…”

Bearde said he then banged on the car’s window and said he was going to call the police.

Weekes, whose car had been initially towed for blocking a street, was later arrested.

Bearde charged her for a second tow to bring it back. The total cost for both tows comes to about $300.

Weekes was released on personal recognizance Wednesday. She was ordered to stay away from the tow lot.

