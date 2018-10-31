Woman accused of embezzling more than $750K from former employer nabbed at Logan Airport

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod woman accused of embezzling more than $750,000 from her former employer was arrested Wednesday at Logan Airport, officials said.

Amy E. Griffin, 42, of Centerville, was nabbed by state and local authorities shortly after her flight from San Diego landed, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Griffin had been wanted for allegedly embezzling $773,487 from Safe Harbor Marina at Fiddlers Cove in North Falmouth.

She was later arraigned at Falmouth District Court, fitted with a GPS monitoring bracelet and released.

