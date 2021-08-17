(WHDH) — A woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say she committed a lewd act and exposed herself during a video visitation with her jailed boyfriend.

Danielle Ferrero, 38, of Punta Gorda, Florida, was arrested earlier this month on charges including exposure of sexual organs within a public place and violation of probation or community control, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Ferrero engaged in a lewd sexual conversation for roughly an hour while on a video call with her boyfriend at the Charlotte County Jail on Aug. 8, the sheriff’s office said.

“Ferrero began touching herself within the visitation building,” authorities wrote in a news release. “Towards the end of the session, Ferrero lifted her shirt, exposing her breasts to the inmate three separate times.”

As of last week, Ferrero was being held behind bars.

