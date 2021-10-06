(WHDH) — A woman is facing murder charges after investigators say she recently stabbed her 87-year-old father and his 75-year-old girlfriend to death.

Sherry Lee Heffernan, 55, of Landenberg, Pennsylvania, was arrested Monday in connection with the deaths of John Enders and Francoise Pitoy in Surf City, New Jersey, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Billhimer says Enders and Pitoy were killed on or around Sept. 29 at a home on North 7th Street.

Officers conducting a welfare check at the home on Sunday found the couple dead from “obvious” stab wounds.

A post-mortem examination of Enders is said to have revealed severance of the right carotid artery and blunt force trauma, in addition to the stab wounds. His death was ruled a homicide. A post-mortem examination of Pitoy has not yet been conducted.

“The cooperative investigation ultimately determined that Heffernan, Mr. Enders’ daughter, was responsible for the deaths of both Mr. Enders and Ms. Pitoy,” Billhimer added.

Pennsylvania State Police nabbed Heffernan at her home in Landenberg.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)