AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old woman accused of stabbing a relative to death inside an Ayer apartment Friday afternoon is set to face a judge Monday.

The suspect is expected in Ayer District Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Officers responding to a housing complex on Groton School Road for a report of a domestic-related incident around 1 p.m. found a 24-year-old man suffering from an apparent stab wound to the torso, Ryan said.

The man was taken to Nashoba Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman allegedly used a “large kitchen knife” to attack the man, who Ryan described as a “blood relative.”

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released at this time due to the domestic nature of this incident, according to Ryan.

Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Ayer police, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the DA’s office and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section are investigating.

The woman may face more charges.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)