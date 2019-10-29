Woman accused of fracturing mother’s skull with wall-mounted crucifix

(WHDH) — A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday after she reportedly attacked her mother with a wall-mounted crucifix, leaving her with a fractured skull.

San Antonio-Express News reports Christian Lydia Martinez, of Texas, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm.

Martinez returned home drunk following a day of drinking on Oct. 27 and got into an argument with her mother, according to an affidavit obtained by the news outlet.

Shen then allegedly took a 10-inch crucifix off the wall and repeatedly bashed her mother’s head using a stabbing motion.

The victim, whose name has not been released, suffered a fractured skull and was underwent treatment at an area hospital.

Martinez has since been ordered held on $30,000 bail.

An investigation is ongoing.

