FLORISSANT, Miss. (WHDH) — A Missouri woman allegedly gave methamphetamine to a 13-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her.

Samantha Jessa, 22, of Florrisant, was charged Monday with one count of statutory sodomy.

Jessa gave meth to the girl and sexually assaulted her between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31, according to court documents obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Jessa and the girl were reportedly acquaintances.

A judge set bail at $100,000 for Jessa.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)