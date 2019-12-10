Woman accused of having sex with teenage boy she met on Snapchat

(WHDH) — A 36-year-old woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say she had sex with a 14-year-old boy who she connected with on Snapchat.

Rheta Leanne Melvin, of Riddle, Oregon, was arrested at her home on Dec. 5 by deputies serving a search warrant, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Melvin allegedly began messaging the boy who attended the same school as her daughter on Dec. 3 before exchanging photographs that were sexual in nature, authorities said.

One day before her arrest, Melvin allegedly met up with the boy and had sex with him in the backseat of her car, according to a police report obtained by KTVL-TV.

Authorities launched an investigation after the victim’s mother reportedly found out and notified the police.

Melvin allegedly admitted to sending nude photos and videos to a boy she thought was “either 17 or 18,” according to the report. She denied having sex with the victim.

Melvin is charged with using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, online sexual corruption of a child, sodomy, rape, and contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.

Authorities believe there could be additional witnesses or juveniles who have had contact with Melvin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.

