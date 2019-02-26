Woman accused of human trafficking in Oxford nabbed again in Florida sex sting

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who was nabbed for running a human trafficking operation in Oxford in 2012 was recently arrested on similar charges in connection with a sex sting investigation in Florida that ensnared New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft

Lan Yun Ma was captured in the same sweeping prostitution sting at various spas in that state, which resulted in solicitation of a prostitute charges against 200 people, including Kraft.

Kraft was allegedly caught on surveillance video paying cash for sexual acts at a spa in Jupiter, Florida.

Ma ran a similar operation in Oxford until police broke it up and arrested her in 2012, according to Oxford Police Chief Anthony Saad. He says Ma ran her operation out of a strip mall in Oxford and had three or four young women working for her.

“When I found out yesterday [about her recent arrest], I wasn’t shocked, I wasn’t surprised,” Saad said. “These girls that were working for her, in our opinion, were being human trafficked. Brought to the United States under the pretext of good jobs, education, only to be forced to work in the massage parlor.”

Saad says human trafficking is not a victimless crime.

“I’ve heard that said before, that, ‘We have two consenting adults here, what’s the big deal?'” Saad said. “That’s not the case. These girls are not consenting. They’re here against their will.”

The arrest of a big name like Kraft may finally give human trafficking the attention it deserves, according to Saad.

“Sometimes this is what it takes and hopefully it brings greater awareness to this and hopefully more resources are dedicated toward trying to resolve this issue,” he said.

Ma was sentenced to 30 days in the house of correction and three years probation in Massachusetts.

Saad says he believes she deserves a much stiffer sentence if convicted again.

