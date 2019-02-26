Woman accused of human trafficking in Oxford nabbed again in Florida

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Oxford police chief reacted to the recent arrest of Lan Yun Ma for allegedly running a human trafficking operation out of Vero Beach, Florida, a crime she was also nabbed for in Oxford just a few years ago.

Ma was captured in the same sweeping prostitution sting at various spas in that state, which resulted in the arrest of 200 people, including Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft is charged with soliciting prostitution at another spa in Jupiter, Florida.

Chief Anthony Saad said Ma ran a similar operation in Oxford until police broke it up and arrested her in 2012. Police say Ma ran her operation out of a strip mall in Oxford with three or four young women working for her.

“When I found out yesterday [about her recent arrest], I wasn’t shocked, I wasn’t surprised,” Saad said. “These girls that were working for her, in our opinion, were being human trafficked. Brought to the United States under the pretext of good jobs, education, only to be forced to work in the massage parlor.”

The chief says human trafficking is not a victimless crime.

“I’ve heard that said before, that, ‘We have two consenting adults here, what’s the big deal?'” Saad said. “That’s not the case. These girls are not consenting. They’re here against their will.”

And the chief says the arrest of a big name like Robert Kraft may finally give human trafficking the attention it deserves.

“Sometimes this is what it takes and hopefully it brings a greater awareness to this and hopefully more resources are dedicated toward trying to resolve this issue.”

Ma was sentenced to 30 days in the house of correction and three years probation in Massachusetts. Saad says be believes she deserves a much stiffer sentence if convicted again.

