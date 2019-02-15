Woman accused of hurling frozen pork chop at boyfriend’s face

(WHDH) — A woman is facing a domestic battery charge after authorities say she hurled a frozen pork chop at her boyfriend’s face during an argument at their home last weekend.

Jennifer Brassard, 48, of Brooksville, Florida, is accused of firing the chunk of meat at her boyfriend on Friday night, leaving him with a half-inch eyebrow laceration, WFLA-TV reports.

Brassard fled the home after the altercation but was tracked down Saturday and taken into custody, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials did not detail the circumstances surrounding the fight.

Brassard was ordered held on $250 bond, according to arrest records.

