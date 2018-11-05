Woman accused of kidnapping son in Webster in 2016 ordered held on $50,000 bail

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman accused of kidnapping her son in Webster in 2016 was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail Monday.

Police say Christina Hale, 40, abducted her son after the boy’s father was granted full custody.

Matthew Hale had last been seen in Webster back in September 2016. He was 3 years old at the time.

Christina Hale was arrested in Florida last month after police received an anonymous tip.

Police say Hale and her son were living in Orlando with a family member.

If released on bail, Hale has to wear a GPS monitoring device and stay away from her son.

She is due back in court in December.

