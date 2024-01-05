CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read, accused of killing her boyfriend in January 2022, will be back in court Friday.

Prosecutors say after a night of drinking Read murdered Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe by running him over with her car and leaving him outside in the snow near a Canton home.

Read has pleaded not guilty and her lawyers said she had nothing to do with the officer’s death.

The state medical examiner said O’Keefe died from multiple injuries to the head and hypothermia.

Read’s lawyers assert that O’Keefe was attacked by a dog and beaten in the Canton home after Read had left.

