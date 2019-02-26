Woman accused of knocking off man’s MAGA hat in Falmouth taken into ICE custody

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who was charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery after she was caught on camera accosting a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat at a Falmouth restaurant has been taken into ICE custody after officials determined she was in the U.S. illegally.

Rosiane Santos, a Brazilian national, was taken into ICE custody Tuesday following her arrest last week for allegedly insulting and knocking the hat off a man who was dining with his friends at Casa Vallarta Mexican Restaurant.

“Deportation officers with ICE’s Fugitive Operations Team arrested Rosiane Santos, an unlawfully present citizen of Brazil, today near Falmouth, Massachusetts,” the agency said in a statement. “Santos is currently facing local charges of assault and other offenses. She is presently in ICE custody and has been entered into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts.”

Police say the victim was eating dinner at the restaurant when Santos began yelling at him.

Bartender Geo Macario said the attack was unprovoked.

“They weren’t really saying anything to her,” he recalled. “All of a sudden, she got up and tried taking the hat off.”

Macario says he tried calming the woman down, but she kept going.

“She went up to him and went to do it again, kind of hit him, so somebody called the cops,” he said. “They tried escorting her out, (and) when she was walking out she tried going after him again.”

Police say Santos told arresting officers that she was upset that Turner was wearing the hat in a Mexican restaurant.

