Woman accused of leaving newborn in Boston trash can charged with attempted murder

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a trash can in front of a pizzeria in Dorchester last week was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail on Monday.

Marie Merisier, 33, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and reckless endangerment of a child in Dorchester District Court.

Prosecutors said Merisier went to a 73-year-old man’s house to do cleaning and cooking work, with the man noticing she was pregnant before she went into the bathroom for an hour. The man allegedly heard a baby crying before Merisier came out of the bathroom with a brown leather bag that the man heard cries coming from.

The man allegedly asked Merisier if she needed an ambulance, and when she declined and left with the bag he called 911, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said they have video of Merisier dropping a double-knotted bag in the trash can outside the pizzeria on Dorchester Avenue.

Detectives allegedly tracked Merisier through her phone to a home in Milton, according to prosecutors. Merisier allegedly told detectives that she thought the baby was not crying and was already dead, and that she didn’t “have any stuff for the baby anyway.”

