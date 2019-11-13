Woman accused of murdering 4-year-old girl in ‘horrific, heartbreaking’ case of abuse

(WHDH) — A woman who was providing care for a 4-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge after authorities say the malnourished child died after suffering bite marks, puncture wounds to her face and scalp, and cigarette burns, among other injuries.

Samilya Brown, 38, of Fairmount, Pennsylvania, initially told investigators on Oct. 30 that Zya Singleton fell out of a second-floor bedroom window after playing with a cat, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Medical staff at Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania later found inconsistencies with Brown’s account, Krasner said. When Singleton passed away on Nov. 3, a medical examiner reportedly uncovered evidence that pointed to a “horrific and heartbreaking” case of abuse, neglect, and murder.

Brown allegedly tried to treat Singleton’s bite marks, open wounds, burns, and punctures with “homemade stitches,” which contributed to severe infection.

“This is a horrific, heartbreaking case of abuse, neglect, and murder of an innocent, defenseless child,” Krasner said. “All children deserve care, protection, and love — no matter the circumstances of how they come into this world.”

Brown is facing charges including murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

An investigation is ongoing.

