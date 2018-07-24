Woman accused of murdering Westminster man held without bail

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman accused of murdering a 20-year-old Westminster man whose body was found in New Hampshire two weeks ago has been ordered held without bail.

Julia Enright, 21, pleaded not guilty to a single count of murder Tuesday at her arraignment in Gardner District Court.

A homicide investigation was launched earlier this month after a jogger found Chicklis’ body on the side of Route 119 on July 10.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. is expected to hold a press conference outside the courthouse following the arraignment.

Early said Chicklis was killed in Ashburnham and his body was dumped in Rindge, New Hampshire.

Authorities had been looking for Chicklis since late June when police found his gray Honda Civic in a grocery store parking lot along the route.

Sources told 7News last week that Massachusetts State Police dive teams executed a warrant at a pond off of Packard Hill Road in connection to Chicklis’ death.

