Woman accused of murdering Westminster man ordered held without bail

GARDNER, Mass. (WHDH) – A woman accused of killing a 20-year-old Westminster man whose body was found on the side of the road in New Hampshire earlier this month has been ordered held without bail on a murder charge.

Julia Enright, 21, of Ashburnham, pleaded not guilty to a single count of murder Tuesday at her arraignment in Gardner District Court.

A homicide investigation was launched earlier this month after a jogger found Chicklis’ body on the side of Route 119 on July 10.

In a statement Tuesday, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said evidence found during a search of Enright’s home on Packard Hill Road led investigators to believe Chicklis was killed in Ashburnham and his body was dumped in New Hampshire.

Early also said Chicklis and Enright were classmates at Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School and knew each other.

Authorities had been looking for Chicklis since late June, when officers found his gray Honda Civic in a grocery store parking lot along the route.

Sources told 7News last week that Massachusetts State Police dive teams executed a warrant at a pond off of Packard Hill Road in connection to Chicklis’ death.

