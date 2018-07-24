Woman accused of murdering Westminster man set to face a judge

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is set to face a judge Tuesday in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old Westminster man whose body was found in New Hampshire two weeks ago.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. will hold a press conference outside Winchendon District Court in Gardner following the arraignment of 21-year-old Julia Enright, who is accused of killing Brandon Chicklis.

Chicklis was found dead on the side of Route 119 by a jogger on July 10.

Authorities had been looking for Chicklis since late June when police found his gray Honda Civic in a grocery store parking lot along the route.

Sources told 7News last week that Massachusetts State Police dive teams executed a warrant at a pond off of Packard Hill Road in connection to Chicklis’ death.

