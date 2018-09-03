ROCK HILL, S.C. (WHDH) — A South Carolina woman accused of poisoning her husband with a chemical found in eye drops faces a murder charge.

Lana Sue Clayton admitted to giving her husband Stephen tetrahydrozoline without his knowledge over a period of several days, according to police.

Stephen died on July 21.

Neighbors told WSOC the couple had been married for eight years

