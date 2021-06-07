(WHDH) — A 30-year-old woman who posed as her daughter allegedly made it through seven periods of the school day before getting caught in Texas last Tuesday.

Casey Garcia dyed her hair and used skin tanner to pose as her 13-year-old daughter before entering a San Elizario Independent School District campus and sitting through her daughter’s classes, according to the El Paso Times.

Garcia documented her day as a seventh-grader on social media and said on YouTube that she conducted the “social experiment” to show that schools need better security.

She went on to say that she made it through all seven periods before the last teacher noticed that she wasn’t her daughter.

Garcia was later arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and tampering with government records, as well as on an unrelated traffic warrant.

