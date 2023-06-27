BOSTON (WHDH) - A 32-year-old woman accused of pretending to be a student at several high schools in Boston is now facing charges, according to court paperwork.

Paperwork filed in West Roxbury District Court said the woman has been charged with charges including identity fraud and forgery of documents.

In a letter to families earlier this month, Boston Public Schools officials said the woman attended Brighton, English, and Jeremiah Burke high schools under different names throughout the 2022-2023 school year.

The Department of Children and Families also confirmed the woman periodically worked for them as a social worker between 2016 and this year but is not longer employed by the agency.

A police report showed officers became concerned about the possibility of human trafficking but Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said there has been no evidence of that as of last week.

The same police report showed that staff at English High School grew suspicious in recent weeks when a man who refused to give his name showed up and said he wanted to transfer his daughter to another school because of bullying.

When they reviewed the woman’s paperwork, officials said they found a fake DCF form with fake phone numbers and called police.

