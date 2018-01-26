Woman accused of posting threats against 2 judges

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman has been accused of posting threatening statements on Facebook against two judges.

A Rockingham County grand jury has indicted 50-year-old Janet Delfuoco, of Northwood, New Hampshire, on four charges of threatening a county circuit court judge and a superior court judge by posting statements threatening to harm them. She also is charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening.

Delfuoco, a nurse who has been in court dealing with custody and property matters involving her ex-husband, said Friday she had posted a rant on Facebook and took it down. She says she is planning to be represented by a public defender.

Delfuoco is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 2.

